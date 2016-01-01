Why You’re Not Reaching Your Goals & What To Do About That

I talk to a lot of wedding professionals. When I ask what it is they need help with it’s always something like ”I want to book more weddings” or “I want to make more money this year.” Sounds simple enough, but the problem is that these aren’t clear, specific goals. Do you know how many more weddings you want to book? Do you know exactly how much money you want to make this year? If you aren’t specific about your goal, you’ll never know when you reach it.

You Can’t Act on a Goal That Isn’t Specific

This is what happens every year with New Year’s resolutions. “I want to lose weight” isn’t something you can act on because it isn’t specific enough. How much weight? Over how many weeks/months? If you know you want to lose 20 pounds in the next 3 months, that’s 1.6 pounds per week. Now that you have the numbers you can plan out what you need to do to get to your goal. This is exactly what you need to do with your business goals.

I want you to get crystal clear on your business goals. I challenge you to put a timeline and quantity to your goals.

It’s scary to go from not really setting goals to saying “I want to make £60,000 in 2014? because it means that you’re holding yourself accountable and that you have to hustle. I get that. It’s scary for me too. Sometimes it means you have to revaluate your pricing, which isn’t the easiest thing in the world, but it’s worth it. You cannot act on a goal that isn’t specific.

A Goal isn’t Actionable if You Can’t Tell You’ve Reached It

For 2014, I started with figuring out how much money I need to make to break even. When doing this, remember to always pay yourself first! Then I added on how much profit I wanted to make. Once I had that figure, I could break down how to make it happen. Let’s go through an example so that you can see exactly what I mean.

Let’s say you need to make £20,000, but you’re going to push yourself to make £50,000 (this is before taxes, by the way) £50,000/12 = £4166.66. This is how much you need to make each month to reach your goal.

Now, of course, weddings can be seasonal depending on where you are so it’s important to track your progress. If you make £8333.33 in January and nothing in February, you’re still on track.

Let’s say you charge £2000 per wedding for your services. That means you need to book 2-3 weddings each month. Isn’t that much easier to think about and keep track of than “I want to make more money”? Now you have a monthly goal and something to track over time. A goal is not actionable if you cannot tell if you have reached it.

Now you need to figure out how to bring in those clients and my new course can help you with that. It will teach you how to create a system that helps you attract clients without having to chase after them. Sales is a lot like dating. This course takes you step by step from the first time you make eye contact across the bar to getting them to say “I do!” to you.