What Apple and Samsung Can Teach Photographers About Attracting Loyal Clients

Apple wasn’t the first to launch a smart phone, but it was the first to create a clear and distinct divide between the old, clunky Blackberries and the new age of mobile technology. Apple was the first to step up and give people what they really wanted: a rich mobile life.

With a super sleek, clean and simple interface and apps that let you turn your iPhone into a gaming device, organizer or mini computer, Apple took the mobile world by storm. And on the heels of it’s iPod success, Apple earned itself an intensely loyal iPhone following.

But then Samsung came along with a brilliant slogan, “The next best thing is here,” and took Apple’s iPhone head on. The Galaxy didn’t have to be first. It didn’t even have to be the leader. It just had to give customers what they really wanted and think like they think. Everything people thought the iPhone should do, the Galaxy tried to give them. And, as a result, Samsung currently has roughly 27 percent of the overall smartphone market share. Not too shabby.

Both companies built their following on one principal: simple problem-solving never gets old.

That’s our takeaway. If you can figure out what’s missing in your client’s photography experience and give it to them in a simple, effortless way, they will love you for it!

Here is a case study that demonstrates this pretty well. A local lifestyle photographer whose emails I receive is brilliant. Instead of harassing people with reminders about the services and packages she offers, she takes a totally fresh approach. She knows that parents want professional memories of their kids that reflects the fun in every season at every age, so she plays right into it. Every month or two she creates a themed photo shoot and, instead of selling “kid portraits”, she sells this! Over the summer it was a watermelon session, in the fall it was fall holidays. She shows them real examples of what the session will look like so they know what to expect and uses it to book up in advance.

How can you think like your clients think and give them what they want, but haven’t yet asked for?