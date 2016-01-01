Get More Clients: Following Up with Leads

When I first started in this business, I did a little happy dance every time a lead aome into my inbox. Of course, they weren’t coming in as often as I would like, but I treated them with care (or so I thought) and would send out information and then wait for their response. And I would wait, and wait, and wait. Sometimes a response came, but often I’d only hear crickets.

Over time we’ve developed a process that not only helps us book clients better, but even if we don’t book them we still get a response back from them letting us know. It’s helpful to know one way or another, and this way we can close out the leads if they’re not interested.

The first thing we do when we get a lead is to enter it into our lead management system. We use Pixifi (more about that later, but it’s seriously amazing!), and we respond to our leads directly through the program. If you don’t currently have a lead management program, you can also save copies of your templates on your computer or in an email signature, and use those.

Templates are the key to quickly responding to lots of leads. We send out a minimum of three or four emails with each lead (I detail each below and hopefully it will help you come up with a system for yourself!), but I can’t take all the credit for this. I listened to Stephanie and Jeff Padovani of Book More Brides, and they do something similar to this. We refined the process and templates for our own business, but they helped point me in the right direction!

The Introduction

Response 1: (Right after a lead comes in)

Hi, (bride & groom),



Thank you for contacting us about your wedding photography! We would love to talk to you more about your wedding and see how we can help you.

[Information about us and what we provide here]

[Insert more personalized details here with a link to a wedding or engagement shoot that fits their style/inquiry. ]

[pricing information]

We’d like to talk to you further about what you need for your photography coverage and also find out what you want (and don’t want) with your wedding photography. Would it work for you to talk to one of us on [insert dates and times for a phone call here]

Thanks!

Susie & Becky

[link to website]

To find out what other couples have to say about their experience with us, click here. [link to reviews].

Sending out the first response gives them three critical pieces of information:

1 – who we are & what we provide

2 – pricing information

3 – dates and times for a phone call or meeting

We’ve found that we get many more responses if we include the dates and times to talk on the phone. This helps give them something to answer instead of just a “we should meet up sometime.”

The Follow-Up

If we don’t receive a response within 24 or 48 hours, we send the 2nd response (below).

Hi, (bride & groom)

We’re just following up from our email the other day, in case it didn’t get to your inbox for some reason.

Do you have any questions so far ?

Please let us know if we can help you out in any way.

Thanks!

Susie & Becky

[link to website]

PS. In case you need to access our pricing again, here it is [link to pricing]

Again, we’re asking them straightforward questions that they can respond to without thinking too much. “Do you have any questions so far”, opens the door for them to ask us anything. The other thing we want to include in our second email is our pricing information. Often couples have started emailing several wedding vendors on the same day, and we want them to remember us and remember who we are. Having a link to the pricing makes that possible.

Second Follow-Up

If we still don’t receive a response from that, in about five to seven days, we send out the third response:

Hi, (bride & groom),

You emailed us about your upcoming wedding on {event_date} and we haven’t been able to reach you.

Are you still looking for a wedding photographer?

Please let us know if there is any way we can help out.

Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!

Becky & Susie

[link to website]

This third response is very short and to the point. We have one piece of information we’re trying to find out – are they still interested? We ask the question “Are you still looking for a wedding photographer,” so that if they’ve already found a photographer, it’s really easy for them to email us back and let us know. We don’t want it to be awkward, but we’d rather know if they’ve found someone. We realize we’re not the photographers for everyone, so it’s not a crushing experience anymore when we get a “no” response.

Final Follow-Up

If there’s no response to the third email, we’ll follow up again in about three to four weeks with the same email. If we haven’t heard anything previously (which doesn’t normally happen), following up in a few weeks really helps the odds increase of us hearing something back.

We rarely have leads anymore that get no response whatsoever, and it’s helped us be able to put together and track leads in a way we hadn’t been able to before! We always want to be refining our process to help serve our clients better, and this is one way we’ve found that really helps!