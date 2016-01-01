3 Questions to Simplify Your New Marketing Strategy

When looking at implementing a new marketing strategy into your photography business, or even evaluating current marketing strategies, it’s important to know what your goals are with the strategy. I’ve been re-evaluating some of our marketing over the past few weeks, and I’ve found three questions that are important to consider when looking at different strategies.

What’s my goal?

The answer to this question needs to be super specific. For instance, every marketing strategy I use is intended to bring in more business, but writing that on each one wouldn’t be very helpful. If I’m working up a strategy for Twitter, I might have a goal like: “To establish and continue relationships with other wedding professionals to create camaraderie and opportunities for us to both benefit by working together.” Writing very specific goals gives you a strong foundation for your strategy, especially when you consider the next two questions.

When do I need the new strategy in place?

When I’m starting a new strategy, I’ll put down the date I want to have the bulk of it implemented. If I’m looking at revising a current strategy, this might be a date a little further in the future. It’s important not to put too much pressure on yourself by setting all of your deadlines on the same day. The most important part of this phase is to keep your goals reasonable.

What do I need to know to get everything accomplished?

This section is where you’ll write down each step you’ll need to do, no matter how small. By itemizing things out you’ll be able to get a bigger picture of how long you’ll need to be able to get this strategy implemented. Giving yourself a to-do list will also help keep you on track because you’ll have a physical motivation to finish your strategy implementation.

Asking yourself these questions and writing out a specific plan for each strategy will help you create a workable plan for your marketing. This is something that will be sustainable and help keep you focused, instead of getting overwhelmed with your marketing. Find someone to keep you accountable to these dates, and you’ll be surprised at how far you’ll be able to go.