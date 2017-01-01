When I first started in this business, I did a little happy dance every time a lead aome into my inbox. Of course, they weren’t coming in as often as I would like, but I treated them with care (or so I thought) and would send out information and then wait for their response. And I would wait, and wait, and wait. Sometimes a response came, but often I’d only hear crickets.

Over time we’ve developed a process that not only helps us book clients better, but even if we don’t book them we still get a response back from them letting us know. It’s helpful to know one way or another, and this way we can close out the leads if they’re not interested.